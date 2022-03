Borussia Dortmund adviser Matthias Sammer has hinted striker Erling Braut Haaland will be leaving the German club to join Manchester City. (Amazon Prime, via Goal), external

Clubs interested in signing Haaland will have to meet the release clause in his contract - which is believed to be £63m - by the end of April. (Bild, via 90 Min), external

