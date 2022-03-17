Antonio Rudiger had agreed a contract extension with Chelsea but the new deal was scuppered by the turmoil of owner Roman Abramovich's sanctions by the UK government. Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Juventus are all keen on the 29-year-old Germany defender, who is a free agent in the summer. (Bild, via Sun), external

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui are part of Manchester United's shortlist as the club look for a new manager. (Guardian), external

Tuchel has overtaken PSG boss Pochettino as the Red Devils' number one choice to become their new manager and the Old Trafford side would like to appoint the German before the end of the season. (Star), external

