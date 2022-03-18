Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's Premier League match at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Gunners boss:

Aaron Ramsdale "was gutted" after conceding Diogo Jota's goal on Wednesday "which is normal because he is so competitive".

"There is a chance" Takehiro Tomiyasu will be fit but Arteta said "we will see in training how he is feeling".

Emile Smith Rowe "has been fine the last two days so hopefully he can have some consistency".

On four Arsenal players being called up to the England squad: "They deserve to be there, they work so hard and I know how much it means to represent the country. As a club we are very proud."

On what finishing in the top four would mean, he said: "When we do it I will tell you. It still hasn’t been done, there are still 11 games for us to play and a lot of things can happen".

Arteta stands by his comments on unfair fixture scheduling and said: "We are the only team that is scheduled like that.”

He said Steven Gerrard has brought a new energy to Aston Villa and added "I don’t know if he gets the credit he should".

