Brighton 0-2 Liverpool: Potter reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I thought we started the game really well. We were on the front foot, we were positive and created opportunities. They scored with their first attack and that took the wind out of our sails.

"I can't fault the boys, they kept going throughout, created chances at the end as well, against a good team.

"Good team is an understatement, Liverpool are fantastic; you have to suffer at times, but the boys gave everything.

"We are disappointed with the result, but not the performances."