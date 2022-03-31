Man Utd v Leicester: What the form shows
Manchester United have lost their past three meetings with Leicester in all competitions, as many as they had lost in their previous 36 against them (W24 D9). They’ve never lost four in a row against the Foxes before.
Following their 4-2 win against United in the reverse fixture, Leicester are looking to complete just their second top-flight double over the Red Devils, previously doing so in 1973-74.
United have scored a league-high 10 goals via substitutes this season, with Marcus Rashford netting a league-high four of those. Meanwhile, no side has conceded more goals to substitutes this season than Leicester City (7).
James Maddison has both scored (13) and been directly involved in (20) more goals in all competitions than any other Leicester player this season. In his career in English football, only in 2017-18 with Norwich (15 goals, 11 assists) has Maddison been involved in more goals in a single campaign.