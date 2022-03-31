Man Utd v Leicester: What the form shows

Manchester United have lost their past three meetings with Leicester in all competitions, as many as they had lost in their previous 36 against them (W24 D9). They’ve never lost four in a row against the Foxes before.

Following their 4-2 win against United in the reverse fixture, Leicester are looking to complete just their second top-flight double over the Red Devils, previously doing so in 1973-74.

United have scored a league-high 10 goals via substitutes this season, with Marcus Rashford netting a league-high four of those. Meanwhile, no side has conceded more goals to substitutes this season than Leicester City (7).