'On to bigger and better things' - Spurs fans revel in achievement

There are plenty of happy Spurs fans out there - and rightly so.

We asked for your feelings after Champions League qualification as secured, and we've been swamped.

Here's a sample of your views:

Debashi: Spurs need to keep hold of the current squad and manager, and also strengthen the team. To play four tournaments, a team needs a good second XI, which helps the competition in the team. It is obvious what a good manager can do to a team, and this fact needs to be respected and supported.

Loraine: A brilliant end to the season! Well done everyone. On to bigger and better things next season.

Greg: Flabbergasted. Don't think the turnaround is truly appreciated. How flat and hesitant we were at the beginning of the year to being this defensively astute. Conte is a miracle worker and I fully appreciate what the Chelsea fans were saying a few seasons back. Paratici made the correct signings in January. Just great, and to pip Woolwich too!

Peter: Remarkable achievement. Had no expectations that it could be done. The appointment of Conte was the decisive factor. He brought organisation and belief. Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski added the required quality. Unbelievably, a season to be celebrated.

Linda: Just fabulous! So proud of our whole team! Champions League football at the wonderful Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Well done to Antonio Conte, who has transformed our team since he arrived. Really hope he stays as our manager for a long time. Congratulations to our brilliant Sonny on sharing the Golden Boot. An amazing player!