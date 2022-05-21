Leicester v Southampton: Who makes your Saints side?

Matching last season's 15th-placed finish - victory at Leicester would equal their 2020-21 points tally of 43 - would be a disappointment for Southampton after the promise of January and February, but the trip to the mid-table Foxes offers a chance to end the campaign on a high.

With an eye on 2022-23, how should Ralph Hasenhuttl shake up his team for this one?

Would you give Adam Armstrong a chance to stake a claim for more starts next season?

And did Nathan Redmond and Nathan Tella do enough against Liverpool to keep their places?

Pick your Saints team to face Leicester