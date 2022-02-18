Vieira on Gallagher, Tuchel and 'dirty work'
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media about Crystal Palace's home game with Chelsea on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Palace may "try a different system" because key midfielder Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club. "We knew the rules before signing him so we’re not surprised," said Vieira - who added Will Hughes is available.
Palace's only other absentee is perennially injured defender Nathan Ferguson.
Vieira praised Thomas Tuchel's "fantastic achievement" as Chelsea boss. "Winning the Champions League and being the world champions - it’s hard to do better than that," he added.
The Frenchman says he is not worried about relegation. The Eagles sit nine points above the bottom three. "It’s not over-confidence. We know we need to turn draws into wins. We’re in a better place than we were a few months ago," he said.
He also praised defender Marc Guehi, who was a summer signing from Chelsea. "Marc is, at a young age, one of our leaders. He’s been really important for us and in the future, he’ll be massively important for the football club," he said.
Vieira said they have to "do the dirty work" and will not have as much possession as they want against Chelsea.