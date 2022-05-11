Wolves v Man City: Team news

Wolves could welcome back winger Daniel Podence, who has been sidelined for more than a month with a foot issue.

Defenders Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo will not return until next season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may only have three senior defenders available for the trip to Molineux.

Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker will all miss the title run-in, while Nathan Ake is also struggling with an ankle problem.

Guardiola has suggested midfielders Fernandinho or Rodri could partner Aymeric Laporte at centre-back.

