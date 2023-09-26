Tonga number eight Vaea Fifita has been banned for four matches for his reckless challenge on Finn Russell in Scotland's World Cup win on Sunday.

Fifita was deemed to have dangerously charged into a ruck and connected with the fly-half's head during the closing stages of Scotland's 45-17 victory.

The former New Zealand international was initially yellow carded before his punishment was upgraded to red following the match by a bunker review.

The 31-year-old Scarlets player accepted he committed an act of foul play but challenged the red card.