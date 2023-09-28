Manager Vincent Kompany is "staying calm" despite Burnley taking just one point from their first five Premier League games - and believes the Clarets will move up the table when they start taking on sides "nearer our level".

Kompany's men face Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday, the latest difficult fixture the promoted side have faced on their return to the top flight.

The Clarets, who sit second bottom of the table, have already played champions Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United - and will play Chelsea on 7 October.

Kompany said: "I've been long enough in this league to know you take nothing for granted and in every game you try and get an opportunity.

"When I looked at the calendar, six out of the eight first games we got - until this next international break - were against probably the so-called 'big eight' in terms of budgets and squads.

"Not many teams have taken points off them anyway, but that means at some point the other teams arrive as well.

"So staying calm is a big part for me of the period we go into before the international break."