Jordan Henderson hopes Sunday's EFL Cup win can be a springboard as Liverpool look to win more trophies this season, but says they "never take it for granted".

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily from Wembley, Henderson was full of praise for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as the Reds claimed the first silverware available this season.

He said: "I don’t like penalties to be honest. It’s horrible.

"Someone’s obviously got to miss which is not great. But somebody has got to win and thankfully we were on the right side of it.

"Caoimhin deserved it. He’s been incredible. He’s come in and he made some outstanding saves. His penalty was amazing and I’m really pleased for everyone but I’m made up for him.

"To win a trophy is always special for this football club. We never take it for granted no matter what competition it is. It’s another special moment for us as a team, as a club, but there is still a lot of football to play this season.

"Hopefully this can give us a boost. We’re not getting carried away, but if we continue on this path then hopefully there is more success in the future."

