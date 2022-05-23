In the aftermath of Leeds' final-day escape from relegation, chairman Andrea Radrizzani confirmed that Jesse Marsch will remain in charge at Elland Road next season.

The Whites collected 15 points from a possible 36 under the American to seal survival, recording almost as many wins with Marsch in charge (four) as they had under his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa (five).

So we ask you, Leeds fans, what areas of the squad must Marsch strengthen to ensure next season goes smoother and avoid another battle against relegation?

And how much do United's fortunes depend on whether star men Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips can be convinced to stay?

