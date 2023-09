Kheredine Idessane, BBC Scotland at Ibrox

This is a famous Aberdeen win, and thoroughly deserved. It’s a huge boost to Barry Robson after a difficult start to the season. His players were well organised, disciplined and clinical.

The truth is, they were rarely troubled in the second half, which says a lot about how they held Rangers at bay and also about the bluntness of the Ibrox men up front.