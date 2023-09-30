Newcastle goalscorer Alexander Isak speaking to Premier League Productions after the Magpies' 2-0 win over Sheffield United: "It was important, happy with the three points. We had a lot of chances to put away more but the sharpness wasn’t there like last week. The most important [thing] is the three points."

On Miguel Almiron's impressive strike: "It’s his signature shot. All goalkeepers know he’s going to go for the far corner. It was beautiful to see."

On what was going through his mind before scoring from the penalty spot: "I missed a few before so really need that goal. I just tried to keep calm and composed."

On the feeling in the Magpies' dressing room: "It’s good, we have so many games now so you don’t have too much time to enjoy. It’s always onto the next and now we have PSG on Wednesday. We’ll enjoy the win tonight but tomorrow it’s back to work."

On facing PSG: "I think the lads are buzzing and the fans and the whole city to be playing the first Champions League game back at St James' Park in a long time. Hopefully its going to be a great night for us."