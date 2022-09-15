B﻿ottom-of-the-table Dundee United must not fear Saturday's trip to Ibrox, says caretaker manager Liam Fox.

The 38-year-old has steadied the ship at Tannadice since taking over from the sacked Jack Ross, steering the team to League Cup victory at Livingston and a 0-0 draw away to Motherwell.

However, United have not won in the league at Ibrox since 2011 and Rangers will be smarting from successive defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli.

“Whenever you go to Ibrox and Parkhead, they are always very difficult places to take points from,” said Fox. “But we need to go there with a belief that there’s an opportunity to go and take something.

“We’ll try and be as positive as we can but we’re fully aware of how many good players Rangers have. They may have lost a few games but that doesn’t make them bad players.

“You run the risk whenever you go to play against top teams that (a heavy defeat) could happen but as I’ve told the players this week, it’s about what we do. I’m not worrying about what Rangers are going to do. It’s about the way we set up and how we perform, and hopefully we can put on a performance.”