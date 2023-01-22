Martindale pleased by Bradley response at Stenhousemuir

Manager David Martindale was pleased at the reaction of winger Steven Bradley following some harsh words at the interval as Stenhousemuir led Livingston 1-0 in their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Ochilview.

After Scott Pittman had pulled Livi level seven minutes after the restart, the former Hibernian midfielder cracked home a free-kick and added another as Livi emerged 3-1 winners to move into Sunday's last-16 draw.

"I'm really happy with Steven," said Martindale. "I had a wee nip at him at half-time, if I'm honest, and I got the reaction I wanted.

"I thought he was very, very good for a good spell in the second half. I thought he was one of our best players.

"His second goal was a really good finish. I've seen players slash at them and they go over the bar, wide or you hit the keeper with it through a lack of composure, but Steven took a wee touch and passes it into the net. It was a really good goal."