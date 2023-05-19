The win over Real Madrid "gives us confidence and credit" and Guardiola said at home "we feel we are strong, confident with our people."

City will be champions on Saturday if Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal. Guardiola says he is unlikely to be watching. "I don’t think so. We have a game the day after. In my mind, I would like to think we have to win to be champion, celebrating with our people in the stadium would be the best."

Guardiola is not taking anything for granted about this weekend and said: "When we play United to win it [the 2018 title], 2-0 up at half-time and lost. Aston Villa [final game of last season] we were 20 minutes from losing. We cannot be distracted. We will not forgive ourselves. We must focus on every single game until the end of the season."

This could be Guardiola's fifth title in six seasons. He never imagined that when he moved to England in 2016. "I love myself a lot but I never thought that. I thought we would do a good job but I arrived with no expectation. I could not imagine what we would do in the Premier League."