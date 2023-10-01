Michael Emons, BBC Sport at City Ground

First-half not the best, second half-full of excitement, second-half injury time breathless.

It finishes 1-1 with 10-man Nottingham Forest coming from a goal down to get a point.

And both sides had chances in 13 minutes of chaos at the end. Bryan Mbeumo headed over for Brentford, Chris Wood headed wide for Forest, Brentford had a shot cleared off the line, at the other end Willy Boly glanced a header wide and Neal Maupay had a shot blocked for Brentford.

A point apiece. Brentford now five league games without a win and this was a missed opportunity for three points.

Took a while to get going, but great entertainment in the end.

