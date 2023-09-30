Wolves 2-1 Man City: Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Gary O'Neil summed it up when the Wolves manager spoke to the media after the game.

"Rodri missing was a big plus," he said. "He makes their team tick better."

The Spain midfielder's red card against Nottingham Forest last week has already had consequences, with defeats against Newcastle and Wolves. The fear must be two losses will become three at Arsenal next week.

It is difficult to quantify what Rodri does. Advancing a couple of strides before releasing a pass, getting his passing angles right, his astute positional sense.

These all feel like little things compared to scoring a goal or making a key save but they are part of what adds to up a successful team.

I feel a bit sorry for Kalvin Phillips. He didn't do a lot wrong when he came on. But he is not Rodri and O'Neil is right, City are worse for his absence.