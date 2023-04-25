Why Motherwell host United a third time

One of Motherwell's pairings in the post-split fixtures has been reversed in order to ensure every Premiership club has 19 home and away fixtures.

Stuart Kettlewell's side host Dundee United - in the final game of the season - for a third time.

Five pairings were switched in total, with Kilmarnock playing St Johnstone at Rugby Park for a third time.

In the top six, Aberdeen visit Celtic for a third time and the Dons welcome St Mirren for a third Pittodrie meeting, while Hibernian host Rangers for a third time.