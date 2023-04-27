Who is the best player to have faced Leicester?

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

Without a doubt it is Harry Kane. In my lifetime I have seen some great players face Leicester, the likes of Haaland, Ronaldo, Messi, Aguero and so on, but Kane has always been the biggest threat against us.

He has scored 18 goals in 15 matches against us in the Premier League. Most Leicester fans already know he will score before the ball is kicked when we face Spurs.

That is the most he has scored against any club, which leaves a bitter taste in my mouth knowing we had him on loan in the Championship. We almost signed him back when he was under Tim Sherwood, who clearly saw something in him to keep him at Spurs.

Let us know the best player you have seen face Leicester

Which players did our other Premier League fans choose? Read the full piece here