Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's crucial Premier League game at Leeds United.

Here are the key lines from the Leicester City boss:

The Foxes have been given an injury boost with the news that winger Harvey Barnes is available after an ankle injury, while playmaker James Maddison should be back too after missing Saturday's win over Wolves through illness.

Striker Jamie Vardy is also fit after suffering an ankle injury in the game, but defender Jonny Evans remains out.

After Leicester came from 1-0 down to pick up their first victory in 11 games against Wolves on Saturday, Smith said: "[We] don’t need to panic, we can come from behind. But I’d much rather take the lead."

The side have "tough" fixtures coming up against Newcastle United and Liverpool but there are games "you can compete in" in order to avoid the drop.

Leicester and Leeds occupy the immediate places outside the relegation zone and Smith said of Tuesday's opponents: "They’ve had a bit of a struggle. They’ve been on the back of heavy defeats at home, but they will see this one as a big one to try to pull away from where they are, just like us."

