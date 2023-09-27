Brentford's new-look defence 'must form new connections'

The Athletic's Brentford correspondent Jay Harris believes it is taking time for the Bees' new-look defensive unit to gel.

Thomas Frank's side suffered a surprise home loss to struggling Everton on Saturday to slip to 13th in the Premier League and have lost first-choice left-back Rico Henry to a serious knee injury.

"Thomas Frank very much feels there's enough quality in the squad to get over it and that Saturday was just a bit of a blip," Harris told BBC Radio London.

"Nathan Collins and Ethan Pinnock have been really good this season, but on Saturday they just looked completely lost at times. They were trying to come forward with the ball at times but were getting caught out. That's the risk you take when you're a club like Brentford who want to play out from the back.

"Mark Flekken - I think the talent and quality is there to see, but he is taking time to adjust to a completely new league and back four.

"That back four is now having to deal with Aaron Hickey moving from right-back to left-back. It sounds simple but you have to form new connections with different players. Hickey is used to playing with Mbeumo on the right, now he has to get used to Wissa and Janelt on the left.

"But, Frank knows this is an opportunity to tweak things in the team. Sometimes with injuries you find connections between players you never would have otherwise."

