BBC Radio London commentator Phil Parry says Tottenham guaranteeing European football has to be "their top priority".

Ryan Mason’s side are currently sixth in the Premier League but could be pipped by both Brighton and Aston Villa for Europa League spots.

Speaking on The Far Post podcast, Parry said: "Spurs will finish somewhere between sixth and eighth. They won’t catch Manchester United who have an extra game and will get a win if not more somewhere along the line, or Liverpool as they need one more win to make them virtually unassailable.

"The match against Aston Villa could be quite important for where they actually finish.

"Spurs guaranteeing European football has got to be their top priority now to at least have some European competition next season. So the Crystal Palace win was an important win."

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown praised Tottenham’s players for staying in the hunt for Europe despite such a "disruptive" and "problematic" season.

He added: "I am stunned they are still in and around it with the season they have had. They have had critics from inside and outside the camp. We have been critical here on with how they dealt with the Antonio Conte situation and left his staff stay in charge.

"To be still in the hunt with everything that has gone on, it is a bit of a bonus as it was a very disruptive season and it has been problematic."

