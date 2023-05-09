Ilkay Gundogan "has become Guardiola’s lieutenant on the pitch" and would be hugely missed if he left Manchester City, according to New York Times journalist Rory Smith.

In Saturday's win over Leeds, Gundogan broke his own record for the number of successful passes in a Premier League game.

Only Ederson, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling have made more Premier League appearances under Pep Guardiola, showing how much of a vital cog Gundogan is in City's machine.

Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "He was Guardiola’s first signing, I think Guardiola had asked for him before he arrived.

"He went slightly under the radar. He was a £20m midfielder, not quite a sexy signing that captures everyone's imagination with the figure. But he has been crucial for them.

"He can play lots of different roles in that midfield, lots of different styles in that midfield. He is a plug and play player, he has become Guardiola’s lieutenant on the pitch.

"He, to an extent, is in charge on the pitch of getting Guardiola’s message across, of shifting players round and making sure everything is running as Guardiola wants it to.

"There is a suggestion that he might not sign a new contract. He got married recently, had a baby and has always spent a lot of time in Barcelona.

"It wouldn’t be a shock to see him maybe leave for a Spanish club this summer. It’s not definite, but if that were the case, City would miss him more than people outside Manchester City would realise."

