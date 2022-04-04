Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won their past seven home Premier League games against Watford by an aggregate scoreline of 24-1. Only against Bolton (an ongoing run of 10 starting in March 2003) and Newcastle (a run of eight between March 1995 and March 2002) have the Reds embarked on a longer winning streak against an opponent at Anfield in the competition.

Watford have lost 13 of their 14 Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the top two of the table, winning the other at Arsenal in January 2017 (2-1).

The Reds have kept five consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for a second time under Jurgen Klopp, previously doing so in January 2020 (a run of seven).