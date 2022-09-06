Transfer news: Liverpool interested in Caicedo

Gossip banner

Brighton are prepared to negotiate with Liverpool in January over the transfer of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20. (Tera Deportes, via Express)

RB Leipzig's Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, 25, says a late move to Anfield was never a possibility despite speculation during the closing hours of the summer transfer window. (Standard)

Meanwhile, AC Milan head coach Stefan Pioli has revealed the club are set to offer 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao a new contract amid links with a host of clubs, including Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column