Midfielder David Turnbull is out of the Scotland squad for their final two Nations League fixtures because of an ankle injury, national manager Steve Clarke has confirmed.

T﻿urnbull was not involved in Scotland's 3-0 home win over Ukraine on Wednesday and will also miss Saturday's Hampden meeting with Republic of Ireland and Tuesday's match with the Ukrainians in Poland.

"H﻿e's got an ankle knock," Clarke told Premier Sports.

"﻿We thought it would clear up in time for the weekend, but it won't and he's better to go back to his club."

Celtic captain C﻿allum McGregor played the full 90 minutes of Scotland's victory, while club-mate Greg Taylor made a late appearance off the bench, and Anthony Ralston was an unused substitute.