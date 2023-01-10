'Duk stole the show again - how long can we hold on to him?'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Relief. A first win for the Dons on Saturday since the return of the Premiership, courtesy of a Duk double against an abject St Johnstone, will have provided Jim Goodwin with some room to breathe ahead of a massive few weeks for his side.

The return of Graeme Shinnie grabbed all the pre-game headlines and his double pivot with Ylber Ramadani was a critical part of giving the Dons a solid foundation to build from and allowed the likes of Duk, Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson much more freedom to express themselves at the sharp end of the pitch.

Miovski could, perhaps should, have had a hat-trick in the first half alone. The goals have dried up for the North Macedonia international since the World Cup break, but the positive is that he is still making intelligent runs and getting into these scoring positions – you just feel it will take one goal to set him off and running again.

The change in shape back to the 4-2-3-1 that the Dons favoured in the early part of the season is also likely to provide Miovski with more chances to shine.

Just as the game felt like it was drifting towards another 0-0, up stepped the Dons' man of the moment. Having had a goal ruled out in the first half by VAR, Duk stole the show and the points with a late double in a performance that, once again, demonstrated all of his strengths.

His powerful running, close control and explosive pace all make him a difficult player for the opposition to pin down and his move off the flank to the number nine role after Miovski was withdrawn paid dividends with his late goals.

How long can the Dons hold on to the Cape Verdean if he maintains this form? It’s already looking like he is one to enjoy while he is here.

One rowie, of course, does not make a breakfast and while this was a much-needed three points all eyes now turn to a crucial set of fixtures that will likely determine much of this Aberdeen side’s fate this season.

A first trip to Hampden on Sunday since November 2020 will be the latest test of Goodwin’s mentality before a pair of away fixtures at the Edinburgh clubs in the league sandwich a potentially awkward trip to Ayrshire in the Scottish Cup to face high-flying Darvel from the WOSL Premier Division.