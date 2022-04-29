Thomas Frank says his side go into every game “with a big belief we can get something out of it” and a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United is no different.

He did, however, point to the strengths of their hosts on Monday as a reason to be cautious.

“When they came to us, we played a great first half and should have been ahead,” he said. “David de Gea was fantastic.

“But going to Old Trafford is still a huge task. They are one of the biggest clubs in world football and on their day are still a team of world-class players.

“On paper, their front four is among the best in the league. Sure, they probably wanted and expected to be higher and it’s no disrespect to say they’re struggling in terms of their expectations.

“Even so, it’s a huge challenge for us but one we are looking forward to.”