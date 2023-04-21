Chris Sutton's prediction: 3-2

Manchester United played very well in their win over Nottingham Forest last week. I thought Erik ten Hag's side were stretched by injuries and I had gone for a 1-1 draw, but I called that one completely wrong.

Bruno Fernandes helped them dominate at City Ground, and Marcus Rashford's return from injury this week is a big boost too.

But it's still hard to judge exactly how good United were in that game because of how bad Forest were, and I think Brighton are a completely different proposition.

I watched the Seagulls against Chelsea last weekend and yes, we know Chelsea are having a bad time of it right now but Roberto de Zerbi's side absolutely destroyed them.

Brighton picked up a couple of injuries in that game, with striker Evan Ferguson and defender Joel Veltman both forced off in the first half. They are likely to miss out on Wembley, but I don't think that will affect them much though.

They just got on with it against Chelsea and they won't change the way they play in this game - I think they will have too much for United.

Chris Batten's prediction: This one is going the distance, but I am going for an all-Manchester FA Cup final. 2-2 AET - Man Utd to win on penalties.

