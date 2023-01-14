Montgomery to see out season at St Johnstone
Adam Montgomery will spend the rest of the season on loan at St Johnstone from Celtic after re-joining the Perth club.
The left-back, 20, moved to McDiarmid Park on loan in July but that deal expired this month. He has made 17 appearances for Callum Davidson's side, scoring once.
Montgomery has previously been loaned to Aberdeen.
The Football Club is delighted to announce that Adam Montgomery will return to St Johnstone on loan from @CelticFC until the end of the season.— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 14, 2023
“I’m looking forward to the challenge of the rest of the season and helping Saints finish as high up the table as possible.”#SJFC |
