League table 'isn't the end of the world' - Callachan

Midfielder Ross Callachan admits Ross County "must stick together" as they attempt to lift themselves off the foot of the Scottish Premierhship.

Malky Mackay's side are three points adrift of Dundee United and Motherwell, who are only separated by goal difference, ahead of the Staggies' visit to Fir Park on Saturday.

"Times are tough," said the 29-year-old. "But it's not somewhere we haven’t been before. We were here last season at the same time and we kicked on, so hopefully we can do that again.

"We need to stick together, stay a tight-knit group and keep going forward, that is the only way.

"I know it is cliched but we don’t pay attention to other teams, we just focus on ourselves and how do we get out of the position we are in because we are bottom of the league for a reason - not being good enough.

"I think where we are, you win one or two games, it can shoot you right up, so the league table right now isn’t really the end of the world.

"We don’t want to be losing to teams around us then the gap gets big, so we want to get back in the pack and we will aim to do that on Saturday."