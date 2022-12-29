We asked you for your thoughts after Aberdeen's 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock, and the Dons fourth consecutive loss.

You've fair had your say, and the tone isn't a happy one...

Eric: Its plainly obvious that Aberdeen have huge defensive problems with none of the current crop making the grade. We need at least three defenders to appear in the January window and at least four or five of the current first team squad to move on. Goodwin has two more games to save his job.

William: 2-0 down at half time and as expected, Dons fans are spitting feathers calling for the managers head. I’d be calling for the chairman’s head. He’s sacked one manager and hidden behind two in his time as chairman. He talks a good game and sounds ambitious, mostly from the other side of the Atlantic. The club has gone downhill under his chairmanship.

JB: We got done over by the manager that should still be in our dugout. Has Jim Goodwin lost the dressing room? Bring back McInnes!

Niall: I was very nervous coming into this and the Dons insipid approach to the game confirmed it. Where is the creativity up front and midfield? Two more defensive blunders gifting another three points. January will now define Mr Goodwin's future as another slide to the bottom of the Premiership is developing during a truly dismal festive season for the Dons.

Andrew: Had really high hopes for Godwin’s tenure as Dons boss but despite being handed an enviable budget to sign players he’s singularly failed in his attempts to move the club forward. The team has an unbalanced feel to it with pockets of real talent but with no real structure or identity and that has to be a key managerial responsibility surely?

Anthony: We need a new manager. I like Goodwin but the run that we are on is not acceptable. He is thinking too much like a smaller team, we need someone who will push the players to their limits and get every ounce of goodness out of them. They are good but he has no faith in them.

John: Total disgrace. Enough is enough. How much more pain must the Aberdeen fans suffer? Goodwin must go now, totally out of his depth same as most of the team total amateurs! Not fit for the shirt.

Harris: Jim Goodwin needs to go so Aberdeen can restart with the right tactics, you can’t go five up top.

Ian: Goodwin is out of his depth with Aberdeen. He's tried to put down his mark with the new defence but it's worse than previous one and the midfield has got no direction. Goodwin needs to take a long hard look at himself and resign.

Donald: How many more times this season are Dons fans going to have to lament such abysmal performances by our team? It’s been clear since the League Cup group stages that we are very poor at the back, both Peterhead and Raith Rovers had great chances to score against us. Aberdeen are just falling apart under Goodwin. Very worrying times for Dons.

