Chelsea have had a £55m bid for 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The Blues have made an inquiry about Tottenham's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 26, but have received no encouragement from Spurs regarding a deal that would send Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, in the opposite direction. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Newcastle have a nine-man transfer list, which includes Everton and England Under-21 forward Anthony Gordon, 21, and three Chelsea players: Ziyech plus England midfielders Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Finally, the Blues are also ready to rival Tottenham for Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27. (Evening Standard), external

