Potter says the international break has been "the best" he's had since arriving at the club from a training perspective. He’s also delighted for players such as Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister who have had successful times away on international duty.

He has only seen the returning players today but says Brighton will definitely be without Moises Caicedo, Adam Webster and Adam Lallana for the game.

On today's Premier League vote about whether to allow five substitutions: "We’ve always been in favour of it. It could be an exciting addition to what is already a fantastic competition. It could change the dynamic of the game for us – but also for the opponent."

He accepts home form hasn’t been what they would want on top of a six-game losing streak: "We’re in a run that has caused us some suffering and pain. We’ve been honest and we’re trying to find solutions. We know we haven’t done as well at home as we want and we want to turn it round."