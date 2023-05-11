What has been Wolves' biggest disappointment this season?
- Published
Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external
Wolves spent nearly £100m in the summer, leaving fans full of hope. They certainly did not expect to be bottom at Christmas.
However, Bruno Lage failed to mould the money spent into a cohesive team. Players seemed unhappy, confidence was absent and we suffered as a consequence.
Goncalo Guedes was one signing that failed to live up to expectations. After just 12 starts, six substitute appearances, two goals and one assist, the 26-year-old’s Wolves career appears to be over.
His failure to settle was so extensive that the club allowed him - a £27m player - to join Benfica in January without a loan fee, although they are covering his salary for the second half of the season.
What did our other Premier League fans choose? Read the full piece here