Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

Wolves spent nearly £100m in the summer, leaving fans full of hope. They certainly did not expect to be bottom at Christmas.

However, Bruno Lage failed to mould the money spent into a cohesive team. Players seemed unhappy, confidence was absent and we suffered as a consequence.

Goncalo Guedes was one signing that failed to live up to expectations. After just 12 starts, six substitute appearances, two goals and one assist, the 26-year-old’s Wolves career appears to be over.

His failure to settle was so extensive that the club allowed him - a £27m player - to join Benfica in January without a loan fee, although they are covering his salary for the second half of the season.

What did our other Premier League fans choose? Read the full piece here