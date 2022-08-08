We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Tottenham put four past Southampton on the opening game of the season.

Here are some of your comments:

Grant: I'm so glad for that result because Southampton have been a bogey team for the last few seasons. It was great to get those goals, we can hopefully build from here now.

Paul: It was a good result but we have to take the standard of the opposition into context. I also think that Spence should be first choice as right wing-back as he is a better defender than Emerson and would also give us more going forward. It was also good to see a few different scorers on the board, which is something we have needed for a few seasons.

Chester: It was a poor opening 15 minutes but we performed exceptionally well for the 75 minutes after that. And thanks Salisu for the wacky own goal! Our title charge is on!

Rochan: What was most satisfying was that Son and Kane were both out of sorts and we still managed to put four past Southampton. This shows the depth of work being done by Conte in the off-season. I looked back at the records of every single game we played last year where Spurs scored 3+ goals, and at least one of those goals was scored by Son or Kane!

Ann: A good result but I'm not happy that we conceded first. Also, I was worried about Harry Kane as very few passes went to him. Pleased about the variety of scorers but Harry needs service.