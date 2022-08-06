Newcastle 2-0 Forest: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper: "We were second best in the game no doubt – Newcastle looked a good team. We coped okay in terms of possession and territory but didn’t play well enough with the ball.

"Yes they had loads of the ball but we stayed compact and progressive with our defending. But what wasn’t at the required level today was when we had the ball, there were too many turnovers.

"I really believe in these players and how we play – we’ve won a lot of games, I know it was in a different league, but we need to believe.

"Of course we need to make more additions, keep going the team. We’re not looking too far ahead, we stick to the plan."