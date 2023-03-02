Sean Dyche on Everton's defeat by Arsenal: "We were doing very well for 40 minutes but you have to keep it tight at places like this, work on the counter and find the killer moments.

"That's the story of the season so far.

"It was a soft [first] goal from our point of view. The back four just got cut open for the first time. The second, as a manager, it's hard to legislate for. Once you're 2-0 down at a place like this it's very difficult.

"They showed why they're top of the league in the second half. They're a top side and they showed it."