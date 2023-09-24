St Mirren 1-0 Hearts: Your views

We asked for your thoughts as St Mirren continued their sensational start to the season with victory over Hearts.

Stu: We have been fantastic at home this season, and last season to be fair. Much praise goes to the manager for keeping the guys working hard throughout the game and to the players for giving so much for the team. Can't single anyone out; it wouldn't be fair too. Keep it up guys. Putting the pride back into the team.

Ally: What a time to be a Saints fan, every player gave 100% for the cause and we are now a hard team to beat. No idea why the Mandron goal wasn’t given but fortunately it didn’t cost us yet.

Andrew: We are doing well. Can we do a Leicester?