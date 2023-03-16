Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

I've chosen two for this, Championship and FA Cup as I couldn’t decide!

And there have been loads to chose from all of our goalkeepers over the seasons.

So, on our march to secure promotion to the Premier League, our hero of a goalkeeper David Stockade did not disappoint. Away to Sheffield Wednesday and David pulls it out of the bag.

They are awarded a penalty, David not only saves the first strike but also the rebound, pure class from our then number-one goalkeeper. All told it assisted us in the promotion we had always wanted.

We come forward a few years and an FA Cup tie away at Newport County.

Jason Steele is our goalkeeper that night, to give Matty Ryan a rest as is the case in most cup games. At the final whistle it's still a draw so penalties it is and what saves, from both sides, there were.

Jason, who I feel has been underrated over the years and is a formidable goalkeeper, made four - yes four - penalty saves. This meant that Brighton went through to the next round.

Brilliant and class.

Pick your greatest Brighton save here

Which saves did our other Premier League fans choose? Read the full piece here