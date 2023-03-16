Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

Jed Steer became an unlikely hero in Aston Villa's promotion season in 2019, culminating in his performances during the play-off semi-final against West Bromwich Albion, making three saves across two games which were to prove pivotal in Villa's eventual promotion.

First up, a fantastic save from a Jay Rodriguez curling shot from 25 yards which looked to be heading over Steer into the roof of the net before he stretched his left hand out and with his fingertips managed to tip the ball onto the bar.

The second leg was where Steer came into his own. After the game went to penalties, wonderful saves from Mason Holgate and Ahmed Hegazi set Villa up for a trip to Wembley, eventually beating Derby to reach the promised land of the Premier League.

