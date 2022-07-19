Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek says Erik ten Hag "asks a lot from you as a player" and is "sure" the squad will continue to improve under the new boss.

"He likes the details and he asks a lot from you as a player," Van de Beek told BBC Sport.

“You have to be fit to play his style of football but I think we have the right players for that.

“We just have to keep going and repeat that all the time and then we will improve, I'm sure.”

Van de Beek, 25, says he has noticed added "variations" in United's build-up play during their three pre-season wins and feels the team is making "positive" progress.

Captain Harry Maguire was booed by some fans as they beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in a friendly in Melbourne on Tuesday.

On the reaction to Maguire, Van de Beek added: "I heard it as well. I didn't really know what had happened.

“But I think if I saw the game today, I'd think Harry was playing really well.

“He was aggressive, he got so many balls, so that means he has a big personality.

“He has a lot of experience, so I think that it's positive what he showed, in his performance today.”