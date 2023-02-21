Guardiola on RB Leipzig, De Bruyne and Haaland
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before his side face RB Leipzig in the Champions League in Germany on Wednesday.
Here is what the Manchester City boss had to say before the first-leg:
Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte will miss the game with illness.
On Leipzig Guardiola said: "Right after the draw, I knew it, I felt it, that it will be a really tough opponent. We know the quality of them. For many years this club has a culture for young players, recruitment, physicality, clear patterns to play. Huge respect what this club has done. It will be a tough, tough two games. In the first game, we have to try to control emotions and get a good result for the second leg."
Guardiola says he has come to terms with the fact he will be deemed to "fail" at Manchester City each time he doesn't win a competition.
He added: "I would say if my career finished tomorrow, I will be more than blessed and grateful with what I have done with Barca, Bayern and here in this competition. I could not ask more. We want to do our best. At the end the destiny is already written."
Guardiola says there is a "perspective" that "everything is a disaster" if City don't win a competition in which they compete.
Asked about comments by Thierry Henry that City are more "predictable" since signing Erling Haaland, Guardiola said: "To be less predictable does not depend on Haaland. It’s about how we make the process to arrive in different channels and the final third, not just with Erling."