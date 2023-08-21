Declan Rice speaking to Sky Sports after the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace: "You look at the clock and there was 20 minutes to go and against a young athletic side it is tough.

"If you want to be up at the top at the end of the season you have to show character and pluck out three points.

"I think it was a massive relief to get through them 20 minutes, we know what it is like at Selhurst Park and we controlled the game completely until we went down to 10 men - we put our body on the line to get the three points."

On time wasting: "At the start of the season we have the referee meetings and they explain the new rules.

"We know if we time waste we will get a yellow card, but the added time can be frustrating at times at the end."

On his role at Arsenal: "Against Nottingham Forest we played a diamond and tonight I was the single pivot and dropped back, the last four weeks I have learned so much, I am learning how we play as team and I am testing myself.

"I am eager to keep learning.

"I want to keep proving people wrong and playing at the top."