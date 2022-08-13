Speaking after his side's third successive Scottish Premiership defeat, leaving them bottom of the table with no points, Ross County manager Malky Mackay told BBC Scotland: “I think in the second half we came into it. We had really good pressure near the end.

“It was a moment of real quality that won the game in the end, it was a really good goal in a pretty tight game.

“Maybe because of the heat today it was played at quite a slow speed. There were times it looked like a pre-season game with both teams and the pace of it at points.

“It’s three games in with two good performances and we have to be better than we were today, undoubtedly.

“There were a couple of times today we got into positions and you’re thinking we should be pulling the trigger."