Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Nothing But Thieves guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, who is an Arsenal fan.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Chelsea have one point from six but it does seem like they are getting a bit of harmony at the club with Mauricio Pochettino in charge and Raheem Sterling looks like he is playing with a freedom again and a smile on his face. It was just an unhappy club last season with the scattergun approach.

With regards Luton, they will really struggle. It could be a long, long season. I don't think they will score against Chelsea. Luton tried to play a bit against Brighton, when they lost 4-1, but they have to carry a threat, they can't just try and defend. Chelsea will have a bit too much for them and Pochettino will get a win.

Joe's prediction: We are still finding out what this Chelsea team is about but they will be too strong for Luton. 3-0

