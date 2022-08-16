Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Since Raul Jimenez's serious injury in 2020, Wolves have really struggled to find a consistent source of goals, even when the striker returned last season.

Fabio Silva was one of the players that was thrown into the deep end after the injury to Jimenez and he started to get a lot of attention with his increased game time.

Silva grabbed four goals in his first season at Molineux but struggled to have an impact in front of goal in the 21-22 season and didn't grab a single goal despite promising performances. Despite his limited game time, Wolves fans would have still expected Silva to be part of this season's first team after his individual performances improved.

News that the 20-year-old was joining Belgian club Anderlecht was a shock with Wolves' extremely slim squad and lack of depth in the forward areas. However, although Wolves have not yet directly replaced Silva, his loan move is already looking to be a piece of good business for the club.

The striker has scored five goals in six games in all competitions for the Belgian club, already more than his entire Wolves goal total. If we include his assists, Silva has picked up a goal contribution every 47 minutes so far.

Although Wolves are still desperate for attacking reinforcements, the fact that Fabio Silva is enjoying his football and scoring goals despite a couple of tough seasons is great news. Let's hope he can keep this up and Wolves have a real asset on their hands when he returns.